Erdoğan Tells Putin Israel Threatens Regional Security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel of threatening security in the Middle East during a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, his office said.

"The spiral of violence that began with Israel's attacks on Iran has put the security of the entire region at risk," Erdoğan was quoted as saying.

His office said he told Putin that the "lawless attitude" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "poses a clear threat to the international system," adding that the Middle East "cannot tolerate a new war."

The Kremlin said Putin and Erdoğan used the conversation to call for an "immediate" end to fighting between Israel and Iran.

"The leaders called for an immediate end to hostilities and the settlement of contentious issues, including those related to Iran's nuclear program, exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

Turkey has stepped up its diplomacy since Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran last Friday and Tehran struck back on the weekend, in their most intense confrontation in history.