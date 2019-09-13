Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Israel Must Be Allowed to Act Against Iran, Netanyahu Says in Russia

By Reuters
Kremlin.ru

Israel must be allowed to act freely against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday during a visit to Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss security coordination in Syria.

The two leaders have met more than a dozen times in recent years and the countries' militaries have been working to avoid accidental clashes in Syria, where Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian targets to stop Tehran establishing a permanent military presence there.

"Security coordination between us is always important, but it is especially important now, since in the past month there has been a serious increase in attempts by Iran to hit Israel from Syria and to place there precision missiles to use against us," Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting.

Iran and Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah have helped President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war. Russia, which is also aiding Assad, has largely turned a blind eye to the Israeli air strikes.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency said Putin praised military and security cooperation between Russia and Israel.

Following the talks, which lasted for several hours, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said both Russia and Israel agreed to boost dialogue between their militaries in regards to Syria, Interfax news agency reported.

The news agency, also citing the minister, said that Putin and Netanyahu both underlined the need to safeguard Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

After an earlier meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Netanyahu reiterated that for Israel to ensure its security, its military needed to have "freedom of action" against Iran in the region.

Read more about: Israel , Iran

Read more

Moscow-Tehran ties

Crimea Invites Iran to Use Its Ports as a U.S. Sanctions Workaround – Official

The move could help Iran skirt tensions in the Persian Gulf brought on by U.S. sanctions.
opinion
Pyotr Kortunov

Russia Unlikely to Stay Neutral if U.S. and Iran Go to War

As U.S.-Iran tensions are changing course toward a possible military confrontation, the Russian factor is becoming more crucial.
Nuclear expansion

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Iran Nuclear Deal Rollback, Urges Restraint

Iran said earlier on Wednesday it had started scaling back parts of its commitments under the deal.
Iran

Iran Receives S-300 Defense System Missiles From Russia

Iran Receives Missile Part System from Russia The Moscow Times Moscow has delivered the missile part of the S-300 defense system...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.