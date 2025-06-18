Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Mediate Israel-Iran Conflict During Call With UAE President

The leaders of Russia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday warned of "extremely negative consequences" from the ongoing air war between Israel and Iran, as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to play a possible mediating role in the conflict.

In a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Putin "confirmed Russia's readiness to provide mediation assistance to promote dialogue between the parties to the conflict," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders "expressed deep concern over the continuing escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, which could have extremely negative consequences for the entire region," Moscow added.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear program last Friday, and Tehran has responded with its own salvos of rockets and drones. Scores of civilians have been killed in both countries since the air war began, and despite global calls for de-escalation, both sides have ramped up their bellicose rhetoric.

U.S. President Donald Trump has further fueled tensions by suggesting on Tuesday that American forces in the Middle East might try to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vaguely calling on Tehran to agree to an "unconditional surrender."

Russia shares close relations with Iran, having boosted military ties following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, it also strives to retain amicable relations with Israel.

Putin has held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering his role as a peacemaker.

