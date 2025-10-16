Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin to Resign – RBC

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin is expected to resign and be replaced by a civilian industry official, the RBC news outlet reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

According to the report, Fomin will be succeeded by Vasily Osmakov, the first deputy minister of industry and trade. A presidential decree formalizing the reshuffle has reportedly been drafted, though it is not yet clear when it will be signed or what responsibilities Osmakov will assume.

RBC did not specify the reasons for Fomin’s departure.

The move would mark another step in President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing effort to bring civilian technocrats into the Defense Ministry following last year’s sweeping overhaul, which saw longtime minister Sergei Shoigu replaced by Kremlin economist Andrei Belousov. Several senior military officials were arrested on corruption charges during the shake-up, which the Kremlin framed as an effort to improve transparency.

If confirmed, Osmakov’s appointment would further reflect what analysts describe as Belousov’s push to bring a more civilian management style into the Defense Ministry, as systematic failures in the first years of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine undermined the traditional military leadership’s reputation.

Fomin, who holds the rank of colonel general, has overseen Russia’s international military and technical cooperation since joining the Defense Ministry in 2017. He previously led the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and held senior roles at the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and its predecessor, Rosvooruzhenie.

He also participated in direct peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022 and earlier this year as part of delegations led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.