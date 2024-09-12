Cleaning Supplies Company CEO Accused of Defrauding Russian Military

Russian law enforcement authorities said Thursday that they arrested the head of a cleaning supplies company on suspicion of defrauding the Russian Defense Ministry through government contracts.

Federal investigators accused Lenbytkhim CEO Denis Mikhailov of misappropriating over 20 million rubles ($218,600) from a contract with Voentorg, the military’s clothing and food supplier, which was valued at 115 million rubles ($1.2 million).

“Mikhailov deliberately inflated prices for raw materials,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Mikhailov was arrested in St. Petersburg and charged with large-scale fraud, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.