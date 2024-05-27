Russian Army General Popov Kept in Pre-Trial Detention on Fraud Charges

A Russian military court has rejected a request to transfer Major General Ivan Popov to house arrest and ruled to keep him in pre-trial detention for two months, the independent news website Mediazona reported Monday.

Popov, whose May 17 arrest was first reported last week, is accused of misappropriating more than 130 million rubles ($1.5 million) worth of metal purchased as “humanitarian aid” by Russian occupying authorities in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Investigators last week asked the 235th Garrison Military Court to move him to house arrest, but the request was rejected during a hearing on Monday and the general will be kept in pre-trial detention for at least two months.