Trial Begins for Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Accused of Embezzlement

Former deputy defense minister Timur Ivanov appeared in court Monday for the start of a high-profile embezzlement trial that could result in him spending years behind bars.

Ivanov, 49, who oversaw Russian military construction projects, was arrested in April 2024 as part of a broader Kremlin crackdown on military officials suspected of corruption.

Prosecutors accuse him of embezzling 3.2 billion rubles ($38.3 million) from Moscow-based bank Intercommerz, which went under in 2016, and over 200 million rubles during the procurement of two ferries for Crimea.

Dubbed the "glamorous general" by Russian media, Ivanov is the most senior Russian military figure arrested since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Authorities have seized multiple luxury cars and properties linked to him during the investigation.