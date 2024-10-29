Russia Simulates ‘Massive’ Nuclear Response to Enemy Attack

Russia’s military test-fired ballistic missiles across the country Tuesday to simulate a “massive” nuclear response to an attack on the country.

The exercises came a month after President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to broaden Russia’s rules on the use of its nuclear weapons. The Kremlin said the changes served as a warning to Western countries considering whether to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles deep inside Russian territory.

“Russia affirms its firm stance that the use of nuclear weapons is a last-resort measure for ensuring state security,” Putin said at the start of Tuesday’s exercise.

“In light of rising geopolitical tensions and emerging external threats, it is essential to have modern and combat-ready strategic forces,” the Kremlin leader added, saying that Russia does want to engage in a “new arms race.”