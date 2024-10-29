Russia Simulates ‘Massive’ Nuclear Response to Enemy Attack

Russia’s military test-fired ballistic missiles across the country Tuesday to simulate a “massive” nuclear response to an attack on the country.
The exercises came a month after President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to broaden Russia’s rules on the use of its nuclear weapons. The Kremlin said the changes served as a warning to Western countries considering whether to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles deep inside Russian territory.
“Russia affirms its firm stance that the use of nuclear weapons is a last-resort measure for ensuring state security,” Putin said at the start of Tuesday’s exercise.
“In light of rising geopolitical tensions and emerging external threats, it is essential to have modern and combat-ready strategic forces,” the Kremlin leader added, saying that Russia does want to engage in a “new arms race.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry fired a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia. That warhead was launched at the Kura test range in Far East Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.
Meanwhile, the Novomoskovsk and Knyaz Oleg nuclear submarines launched Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles from the Barents Sea, according to the Defense Ministry, which said that a Tu-95MS long-range aircraft also fired cruise missiles.
A video accompanying the military’s statement showed the missiles being fired from their various launch locations across Russia.
Putin oversaw similar “massive” retaliatory nuclear strike drills last October, with the Kremlin describing them as a regular and planned.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.