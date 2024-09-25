Putin Proposes Broader Criteria for Using Nuclear Arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced plans to broaden Russia's rules on the use of its nuclear weaponry, allowing it to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a "massive" air attack.

Under the proposed rules, Russia would also consider any attack by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack by both.

Putin said it was necessary to adapt to emerging threats, and while he did not directly refer to Ukraine, the proposed measures appeared linked to Moscow's offensive launched in February 2022.

The changes, which Putin himself has the power to approve, come as Ukraine is seeking permission from Western allies to use long-range precision weaponry to strike targets deep inside Russia — so far to no avail.

In a televised meeting with high-level officials, Putin detailed the proposed changes to the country's nuclear doctrine: the "utmost measure of protection of the country's sovereignty."

"We see the modern military and political situation is dynamically changing and we must take this into consideration," Putin said, citing "the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies."

Among the new measures, "it is proposed to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state" when this is carried out "with the participation or support of a nuclear power" as "their joint attack on Russia," Putin said.