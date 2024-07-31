Russian Military Begins 'Third Phase' of Nuclear Weapons Drills

Russia's military on Wednesday announced the start of a "third phase" in wider non-strategic nuclear weapon exercises that first began in the spring.

The defense ministry said the exercises were taking place in the central and southern military districts — which include several North Caucasus republics and annexed Crimea — as well as four partially occupied regions of southern and eastern Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

"As part of this exercise phase, personnel from the missile formations of the Southern and Central Military Districts will complete combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Servicemen will also be instructed in "equipping launch vehicles and covertly advancing to designated positions to prepare for electronic launches," the statement added.