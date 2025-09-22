Russian General Alexander Lapin Dismissed From Military Service – Reports

A Russian general who had faced growing criticism from pro-war figures over battlefield setbacks in Ukraine was dismissed from military service, Russian media reported over the weekend, citing sources familiar with his removal.

Sources told the news agency Tatar-Inform that Colonel General Alexander Lapin will take a civilian role as an aide to the head of the republic of Tatarstan, where he was born. In that post, he is expected to oversee army recruitment, veteran rehabilitation and support for the families of military personnel.

The RBC news outlet, citing its own sources, also reported that Lapin was sacked. Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the reports.

Lapin has long been a controversial figure within Russia’s military ranks. He commanded the Central Military District from 2017 until October 2022, when he was reportedly removed after Ukraine retook the eastern city of Lyman. The retreat prompted fierce criticism from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late head of the Wagner mercenary group.

In 2023, Lapin was reassigned as chief of staff of Russia’s ground forces. This summer, he was replaced as commander of the “North” grouping of troops, which Moscow created in early 2024 after Ukrainian forces staged a surprise offensive in the Kursk region.

Pro-war bloggers claimed last month that Lapin had resigned for health reasons.