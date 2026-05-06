Acting Head of Dagestan Disbands Regional Government, Appoints New Prime Minister

The newly appointed acting head of the republic of Dagestan disbanded the regional government on Wednesday and tapped President Vladimir Putin’s deputy envoy to the North Caucasus region to serve as the acting prime minister.

Fyodor Shchukin, who had previously led Dagestan’s Supreme Court, was named as acting head of Dagestan on Monday after Putin accepted the resignation of his predecessor, Sergei Melikov. The reshuffle came shortly after deadly floods decimated the mountainous region in March and April.

Shchukin signed a decree on Wednesday that formally disbanded Dagestan’s government, though current members will remain in their posts in an acting capacity until a new government is formed.

He also appointed Magomed Ramazanov, the deputy presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District, as Dagestan’s acting prime minister. Putin suggested at a Kremlin meeting with senior Dagestani officials last week that Ramazanov may be a good fit for the role.

Earlier, some political analysts predicted that Shchukin, the first ethnic Russian to lead Dagestan, would rule “in tandem” with Ramazanov, who is a member of several ethnic groups native to Dagestan, in order to preserve the so-called “national principle of separation of power” that prevents members of one ethnic group from holding several key positions at once.