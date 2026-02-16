Belgorod Sets Up Emergency Commissions as Governor Warns of No Hot Water Until April

Authorities in the southwestern Belgorod region will organize emergency commissions to handle a surge of complaints over widespread utility outages, coming after the region’s governor warned that residents of the capital would be without hot water until April following a Ukrainian air attack on critical infrastructure.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said during a government meeting on Monday that the commissions would operate out of district offices in the capital city of Belgorod and be overseen by state housing inspectors and the regional Housing and Communal Services Ministry.

Writing on Telegram, Gladkov said the commissions would recalculate utility bills to ensure residents are not charged for services that were disrupted.

“Residents should not and will not pay for services that were not delivered,” he said, adding that costs related to generators, fuel and maintenance would be covered by the regional government.

The governor ordered the commissions to begin work by next Monday. They will operate until the end of April.