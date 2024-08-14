Belgorod Region Declares State of Emergency Amid Ukrainian Shelling

Authorities in the Belgorod region declared a regionwide state of emergency on Wednesday, saying the situation was "extremely difficult" amid shelling attacks and Ukraine's assault on the neighbouring Kursk region.

"The situation in our Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense due to shellings from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Houses are destroyed, civilians died and were injured," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

He added that from Wednesday "a state of emergency will be introduced on the regional level, followed by a request to the governmental commission to declare a federal state of emergency."

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and neighbours Kursk, where Ukraine last week launched a surprise offensive in what has become the most significant attack on Russian soil since World War II.