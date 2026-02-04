Ukrainian Airstrikes Knock Out Power in Belgorod Region for Second Time in a Month

Thousands of people in the southwestern Belgorod region are without power, heating and water for the second time in a month after Ukrainian airstrikes Tuesday night damaged energy infrastructure, with emergency crews scrambling to restore utilities to customers amid subzero temperatures.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early Wednesday that 12 missiles and three drones had struck the city of Belgorod over the past 24 hours, damaging facilities critical to the functioning of the region’s power grid. Another 19 missiles and 104 have struck the wider region since Tuesday.

“Our power crews are trying to address the situation as quickly as possible amid this extremely difficult period of subzero temperatures with severe frosts,” Gladkov wrote in a post on Telegram.

He said the recovery was proceeding “in a routine manner” but warned that emergency outages were possible during work to restore power throughout the day. Rosseti, the state-owned electricity provider, said power would be restored “in stages.”