U.S. and Russia Shrug as Landmark Nuclear Treaty Expires

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, American and Soviet negotiators met in Helsinki and Vienna for a series of talks on arms control that led to a breakthrough. For more than half a century, the treaties born out of those conferences — and their successors — largely precluded an unrestrained buildup of nuclear weapons between the U.S. and Russia.

Until now.

When the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, New START, the last of these arms treaties still remaining, will expire, ushering in an era of uncertainty over nuclear stockpiles not seen since the Cold War.

President Donald Trump says that he wants a more far-reaching deal that includes China as well as Russia.

But experts say betting on that kind of arrangement — which would face steep obstacles — is unwise and could increase the chance of a nuclear arms race between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

“We are at a historic turning point and it is a massive failure, in my view, that the world’s two largest nuclear possessor states are failing to meet some of their basic obligations,” Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, told The Moscow Times.

New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, includes broad provisions capping the number of deployed nuclear warheads at 1,550 and their deployment systems at 800. Stocks of non-deployed intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles are not limited, but they are allowed to be inspected by each side.

Its expiration leaves the U.S. and Russia, the world’s two largest nuclear powers, without a specific mutual agreement on how big their arsenals can grow and how many nuclear weapons can be deployed.

Russia has 5,459 nuclear warheads while the U.S. has 5,177, according to data from the Federation of American Scientists. This number accounts for about 90% of all nuclear weapons in the world.

Signed in 2010 by presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, New START was the latest in a long line of bilateral agreements intended to limit the potential for those stockpiles to wreak destruction.

Like its predecessors, New START was a temporary measure — it was supposed to last for 10 years.

The treaty’s provisions say it can be extended once for five years, which then-President Joe Biden did in 2021. Any subsequent arms agreement would need to come in the form of a new deal or voluntary, self-imposed limits.

President Vladimir Putin dealt what many consider to be the death blow to the arms control agreement in 2023 when he suspended Russia’s participation in New START but, notably, did not withdraw. The Russian president attributed his decision to the West’s military support for Ukraine.

For months, as the expiration date in early February approached and experts sounded the alarm, Putin and Trump seemed unfazed by the impending absence of any regulation on their nuclear stockpiles.

In September, Putin offered to voluntarily continue abiding by its provisions if the U.S. does the same. Experts told The Moscow Times at the time that the offer was diplomatic “low-hanging fruit” — something that is mutually beneficial and should be easy to agree on.