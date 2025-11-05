Putin Orders Preparations for Possible Nuclear Tests in Response to Trump

Russia may prepare to resume nuclear weapons testing if the United States carries out tests first, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on testing.

Trump said on social media last week that he had instructed the Pentagon to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with Russia and China. It was unclear whether he was referring to tests involving nuclear warheads or not.

“I instruct the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services and relevant civilian agencies to gather additional information, analyze it at the Security Council and submit coordinated proposals on possible preparations for nuclear weapons tests,” Putin said Wednesday.

Russia has not officially conducted a nuclear test since 1990, the year before the collapse of the U.S.S.R.

The world’s two largest nuclear powers in 1996 signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a landmark agreement that aims to completely ban all nuclear tests.