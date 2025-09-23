‘It Doesn’t Really Cost Much to Russia’: What’s Behind Putin’s Offer to Extend New START Treaty?

President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered to extend Russia’s participation in the New START Treaty, the last surviving arms treaty between the world's two largest nuclear powers.

While experts and analysts hailed Putin’s announcement as a concrete step toward limiting nuclear stockpiles, especially if it leads to further talks, they also noted that Russia is likely hoping to bolster its negotiating position with Washington on Ukraine.

“Pretty much everything that comes out of Putin’s mouth these days is related to Ukraine” and his efforts are geared toward “finding a way to bring the Ukraine war to a successful conclusion,” said John Erath, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation. “I think it’s a way to signal a willingness to cooperate with the West on something that is important, without seeming to compromise on Ukraine.”

Pavel Podvig, director of the Russian Nuclear Forces Project, described Putin’s offer as more of “a general mood-setting initiative” than a proposal with specific ulterior aims.

Set to expire in February 2026, the New START Treaty was largely thought to be abandoned after Russia withdrew from it in 2023.

But in a televised meeting of his Security Council, Putin announced that he was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty for an additional year.

“Subsequently, based on an analysis of the situation, we will make a decision on whether to maintain these voluntary, self-imposed restrictions,” Putin continued.

He did not give any indication that he wanted to discuss an agreement to replace New START. Putin has, on numerous occasions over the past three years, made passing threats of attacking Western countries with nuclear weapons, usually framing such an action as a potential defensive measure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later clarified that Putin had not discussed the move with Trump in advance.

“​​We are indeed on the threshold of a situation where we could be left without any bilateral documents regulating strategic stability and security, which, of course, is fraught with great dangers in terms of the overall global situation,” Peskov said.

Non-proliferation experts welcomed the announcement.

If this gesture becomes the jumping off point for talks on a long-lasting arms control treaty, Putin and Trump “can help reduce the most immediate existential security threat facing the world,” Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said in a statement.

“We strongly encourage President Trump to reciprocate Putin’s proposal,” Kimball continued.