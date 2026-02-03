Moscow Warns of ‘Dangerous’ Moment Ahead of New START Expiration

The Kremlin has warned that the world is heading into a "dangerous" period as New START, the last nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia, is set to expire on Thursday.

"In just a few days, the world will be in a more dangerous position than it has ever been before," top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin offered to extend New START, first signed in 2010, by another year. However, Peskov said that officials in Moscow "still haven't received a response from the Americans to this initiative."

If the treaty is not extended, the world's top two nuclear powers will "be left without a fundamental document that would limit and control these arsenals," Peskov added.