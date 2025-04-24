Moscow Is Ready to Resume Nuclear Arms Talks With U.S., Shoigu Says

Moscow is prepared to resume nuclear arms control talks with the United States, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu told state media, more than two years after suspending participation in the last major arms treaty between the two countries.

“The Trump administration is currently demonstrating its readiness to resume dialogue on issues of strategic stability,” Shoigu told the state-run news agency TASS in an interview published Thursday.

Shoigu said any new arms control agreement would need to account for what he called growing threats to Russia, including NATO’s expansion, the U.S. global missile defense system and Washington’s deployment of intermediate- and short-range ground-based missiles.

He also pointed to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent proposal to extend France’s nuclear deterrent to European allies as a development that must be factored into any future treaty.

“These actions create additional military threats for Russia,” Shoigu said. “That’s why we’re waiting for specific proposals from our American partners.”