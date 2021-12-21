Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Mercenaries Preparing Donbass 'Provocation' — Russian Defense Chief

Updated:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Moskva News Agency

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Tuesday that U.S. private military companies have stationed troops in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and are preparing a “provocation using unknown chemical components.”

Shoigu’s statements came during a Defense Ministry meeting in Moscow amid growing fears that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine. 

“We have identified the presence of over 120 members of U.S. mercenary groups in the cities of Avdiivka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations…Tanks filled with unidentified chemical components were delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.

Shoigu, considered a trusted ally of Vladimir Putin, also slammed the U.S. for increased tensions near Russia’s border.

“The United States is building up its military presence at Russian borders. In the countries of Eastern Europe, American units with a total number of about 8,000 servicemen are deployed on a rotational basis,” he said.

Shoigu further boasted of Russia’s improved military, saying that the country’s army was a “world leader” in terms of its modernity.

Around 100,000 Russian troops are currently believed to be stationed on the border with Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied plotting an invasion into Ukraine, saying it is in its right to move troops within its borders. 

Speaking at the same meeting Tuesday, Putin warned of a “military-technical” response to what Russia perceives as threatening moves from the West.

Read more about: Shoigu , Defense , United States

Read more

Intercepted

Russian Jets Buzz U.S., NATO Aircraft Over Baltic and Mediterranean

The interceptions end a pause of at least six months in Russian and U.S. aircraft buzzing each other in the area.
Buzz Off

Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Stoking Tensions by Flying Bombers Near Its Borders

Russia intercepted a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber on Thursday.
Defense

Russia Must Scrap or Alter Missiles to Comply With INF Treaty, U.S. Says

The U.S. said it was giving Russia 60 days to end what Washington charges is the missiles' violation of the 1987 INF Treaty.
Arms

U.S. Sanctions Stop $3 Bln in Russian Arms Deals — State Department

The State Department said that stopping the transactions was "punishment."

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.