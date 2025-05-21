Kremlin Walks Back Criticism of Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense Plan

The Kremlin said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield was a “sovereign matter” for the United States, softening its tone after earlier criticism that the plan could destabilize global security.

Trump, who ordered the project a week after his inauguration in January, said the system would deploy missile interceptors in space to defend against ballistic and hypersonic threats. He unveiled initial funding details on Tuesday, calling it “important for the success and even survival of our country.”

“This is a sovereign matter for the United States. If the United States believes there is a missile threat, then of course it will develop a missile defense system,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“That is what all countries do,” he said, adding that the situation would eventually require renewed contacts to “restore strategic stability,” a reference to broader nuclear arms talks.