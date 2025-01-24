Kremlin Seeks to Resume Nuclear Disarmament Talks With U.S.

The Kremlin said Friday that it wants to restart nuclear disarmament talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration "as soon as possible," after tensions over the war in Ukraine derailed negotiations.

Russia withdrew from the New START treaty — the last remaining arms control agreement with the U.S. — in 2023 amid a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations.

Both countries have indicated they will adhere to the treaty's warhead limits until 2026, but they have yet to agree on a replacement, and discussions have been stalled for months.

"We are interested in starting this negotiation process as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The ball is in the Americans' court, who have stopped all substantive contacts."