Lavrov Urges U.S. to Match Russia’s Offer of New START Extension

Russia is ready to continue observing numerical limits outlined in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty for another year if the United States does the same, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

Set to expire in February 2026, the New START Treaty was largely thought to be abandoned after Russia suspended participation without withdrawing from it in 2023.

President Vladimir Putin announced in September that he was prepared to adhere to the treaty’s caps of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 800 delivery systems for an additional year.

“We’ve repeatedly said that this proposal is our unilateral gesture of goodwill. For the U.S. to support our approach, no negotiations or consultations are necessary,” Lavrov told media outlets in an interview.

“All that’s required is for Washington to simply state that it won’t increase the quantitative levels set by [New START] for one year,” he said in comments that were also published on the Foreign Ministry website.

Russia’s top diplomat suggested that Washington could announce a decision at any time before New START’s expiration on Feb. 5. However, he also warned that Moscow would resume nuclear testing if another nuclear power did so first.