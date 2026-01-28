Investigators Reopen Khachaturyan Sisters Murder Case, Lawyer Says

Russian investigators have reopened a murder case against three sisters who killed their abusive father in 2018, months after a court posthumously found him guilty of sexual violence, their lawyer told Russian media on Wednesday.

The murder probe into Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan had been suspended while authorities investigated their father, Mikhail Khachaturyan. In April 2025, a Moscow court found him guilty of sexual abuse, causing serious bodily harm and producing pornography, but closed the case due to his death.

Following that ruling, investigators resumed the case to determine whether the actions of the three sisters constituted murder or self-defense, their lawyer Alexei Parshin told the Kommersant business daily.

“Neither the defense nor the investigators have yet received the final ruling from the Moscow City Court,” Parshin said in separate comments to the state-run TASS news agency.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, has not publicly confirmed whether it reopened the murder probe as of Wednesday.