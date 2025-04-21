Moscow Court Finds Father Guilty of Abusing Daughters Who Killed Him in 2018

A Moscow court has posthumously found a man who was killed by his daughters nearly seven years ago guilty of sexually abusing them, Russian media reported Monday.

Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan admitted to killing their father, Mikhail Khachaturyan, in July 2018 after what they described as years of physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

The sisters were charged with premeditated murder and placed under house arrest, but lawyers have expressed hope the charges could be dropped after investigators formally recognized them as victims in 2021.

The high-profile case divided Russian society when it first made headlines. Supporters argue the sisters were forced to defend themselves due to the government’s failure to protect victims of domestic abuse, while critics view them as murderers.