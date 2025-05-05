Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Pediatrician Jailed Over War Criticism

Pediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

A Moscow court upheld a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a pediatrician convicted of spreading “false information” about the military, Russian media reported Monday.

Nadezhda Buyanova, 69, was sentenced to prison in November after the wife of a soldier killed in Ukraine accused her of criticizing the war during a medical appointment. According to the woman, Buyanova called her late husband a “legitimate target for Ukraine” and said Russia was “guilty.”

Buyanova had appealed the sentence, but the Moscow City Court ruled to maintain both her prison term and a ban on practicing medicine or posting anything online, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel.

The appeal hearing was held behind closed doors.

Around 20 people came to the Moscow City Court on Monday to show their support for Buyanova, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reportedBuyanova participated in the appeal hearing via video link from the pretrial detention center where she is being held, it added.

Since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities have fined and jailed scores of people for spreading “fakes” about the army, effectively outlawing any opposition to the war. 

Read more about: Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Military Court Reduces Sentence for Theater Director and Playwright Jailed for ‘Justifying Terrorism’

Berkovich and Petriychuck were sentenced to six years in prison each over the content of their award-winning play “Finist the Brave Falcon.”
2 Min read

Russian Man Jailed for Quran Burning Sentenced to 13.5 More Years in Prison for ‘Treason’

Nikita Zhuravel was accused last month of sharing videos of Russian military equipment and aircraft with Ukraine’s SBU security service.
1 Min read

Russian Court Jails 2 Men for Vandalizing Memorial to Fallen Soldiers in Ukraine

Security footage shown in court captured the pair, visibly intoxicated, kicking over vases of flowers at the memorial on the night of March 10.
2 Min read

Russian Court Orders Rammstein Frontman to Pay $670K for Canceled Tver Concert

The dispute stems from a planned performance in August 2021 as part of the “McLarin for the Motherland” festival.
1 Min read