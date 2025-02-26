Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Court Jails Ex-Wagner Fighters for Interview With Activist

Ex-Wagner fighters Maxim Zelenov and Alexei Chernyavsky. Video grab

A Siberian court sentenced two former fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group to five and a half years in prison for spreading “war fakes” in an interview with an exiled prisoners’ rights activist.

Maxim Zelenov and Alexei Chernyavsky were recruited from a penal colony in the Siberian region of Irkutsk in November 2022, days after being pardoned and having their records expunged by President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from court authorities.

The two men were said to have abandoned their training camp on Jan. 1, 2023, and later settled in Russian-occupied Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Later that year, they contacted Vladimir Osechkin, the exiled founder of the prisoners’ rights group Gulagu.net, and claimed Wagner commanders had ordered fighters to kill civilians during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There were grandmothers and grandfathers. We probably killed 40 people in a five-story building,” Zelenov said in a September 2023 interview.

Court authorities alleged that Osechkin offered Zelenov and Chernyavsky assistance in seeking political asylum abroad and paid them 50,000 rubles ($580) for the interview.

The Minusinsky City Court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region found Zelenov and Chernyavsky guilty of spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian military.

“Zelenov and Chernyavsky misled a countless number of people, created the appearance of illegal activities by the Russian Armed Forces [that] undermined its authority in society,” the court said.

In addition, the court ordered Zelenov to undergo compulsory psychiatric treatment for an unspecified disorder.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Gulagu.net founder Osechkin was himself charged with spreading “war fakes” and justifying terrorism. Russian authorities also labeled him a “foreign agent.”

Osechkin’s reputation took a hit after the investigative news outlet Proekt claimed in 2023 that he was profiting from helping Russians seek asylum abroad and maintaining ties with high-ranking Russian security officials.

Read more about: Wagner , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

2 Russians Appear in Polish Court Over Wagner ‘Propaganda’

The men were detained in August 2023 for distributing leaflets about the Wagner Group in the cities of Warsaw and Krakow.
1 Min read

Norway Jails Ex-Wagner Commander for Beating Woman, Attacking Bartender

Medvedev fled to Norway in January 2023 after deserted from the front line in eastern Ukraine, where he fought as a mercenary for the Wagner.
2 Min read

Prigozhin's Criminal 'Mutiny' Charges Still in Place – Reports

The Kremlin had said it would drop the “armed mutiny” charges against Prigozhin as part of the deal for him to stand down and go into exile. 
1 Min read
Feature

Prigozhin's Hometown St. Petersburg Mixed on Mercenary Chief's Armed Rebellion

Many in St. Petersburg seemed to share Prigozhin’s criticism of the Defense Ministry — but also warned that Wagner’s leader had gone too far.
4 Min read