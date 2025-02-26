Siberian Court Jails Ex-Wagner Fighters for Interview With Activist

A Siberian court sentenced two former fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group to five and a half years in prison for spreading “war fakes” in an interview with an exiled prisoners’ rights activist.

Maxim Zelenov and Alexei Chernyavsky were recruited from a penal colony in the Siberian region of Irkutsk in November 2022, days after being pardoned and having their records expunged by President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from court authorities.

The two men were said to have abandoned their training camp on Jan. 1, 2023, and later settled in Russian-occupied Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Later that year, they contacted Vladimir Osechkin, the exiled founder of the prisoners’ rights group Gulagu.net, and claimed Wagner commanders had ordered fighters to kill civilians during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There were grandmothers and grandfathers. We probably killed 40 people in a five-story building,” Zelenov said in a September 2023 interview.