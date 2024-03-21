Russia Seeks Arrest of Exiled Prisoners’ Rights Activist Osechkin

A Moscow court on Thursday ordered the arrest in absentia of Vladimir Osechkin, the exiled founder of the Russian prisoners’ rights NGO Gulagu.net.

Osechkin is accused of justifying terrorism and calling for terrorist attacks online, a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to a ruling published by Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court.

No other details surrounding the case are known, according to the independent news website Mediazona.

Osechkin’s associate Sergei Savelyev accused the court of failing to inform him or his representatives about the case and not inviting his lawyers to Thursday’s session.

This is at least a third set of criminal charges against Osechkin.