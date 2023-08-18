Murders, Drugs and Brawls: Russia’s Pardoned Ex-Convicts Return Home After Fighting in Ukraine

Igor Sofonov, who was recruited to fight in Ukraine from a Russian penal colony where he was serving a sentence on drug charges, returned to civilian life this spring after he was pardoned as part of a deal with the Russian military.

Sofonov’s acquaintances told The Moscow Times that his military service had “changed him for the better.”

But his time out of prison and the army would not last long.

Sofonov, 37, was arrested this month alongside another ex-convict Maxim Bochkarev, 38, on accusations of stabbing at least six people to death and setting the victims' homes ablaze in a village in the northwestern republic of Karelia.

The widely reported killings have sparked fierce debate about whether ex-convicts should be pardoned in exchange for their military service — and highlights the challenges of integrating these men into society when they return home.

Sofonov’s prison sentence had not been his first brush with crime. He was previously convicted of attempted murder and theft, his relatives confirmed to The Moscow Times.

“The war, I think, has changed everyone who was there, especially since Igor was on the frontline and got injured there,” Sofronov’s relative told The Moscow Times when asked about his military service.

“But I don’t believe he’s guilty. He's not ideal, especially considering his past, but he couldn't break into someone's house and kill people,” she said, requesting anonymity out of safety concerns.

However, in an audio message sent by Sofonov to his friend last year from the war zone, he said: "I've witnessed blood and flesh."

“I’ve even killed myself. It’s the same as in prison, just a little different. If you want to survive, you will survive,” Sofonov said in the audio message shared with The Moscow Times.

Russia — in particular, the Wagner mercenary group run by the Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin — launched an illegal prisoner recruitment campaign to boost Moscow’s military presence in Ukraine starting last summer. In exchange for their military service in Ukraine, prisoners are promised to be pardoned and their criminal records expunged.

According to leading prisoner’s rights activist Olga Romanova, the total number of convicts recruited for the war could be up to 80,000 in total, with at least 20,000 ex-convicts from Wagner already returned to civil life.

Prigozhin put the number even higher, claiming in June that some 32,000 former prisoners had returned to Russia after serving with his mercenary group.

Sofonov’s case — if he is found guilty — would not be the first criminal incident involving prisoners who were freed in exchange for fighting in Ukraine.