Navalny Sets Out 15-Point Plan for Russia's Postwar Development

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny published a 15-point plan outlining his view of Russia’s future in the postwar era on Monday, predicting Russia’s “military defeat” and outlining his plans to transform Russia into a parliamentary republic.

Entitled “15 theses of a Russian citizen who desires the best for their country,” Navalny’s Twitter thread was posted four days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Navalny called “unjust.”

“The combination of aggressive warfare, corruption, inept generals, weak economy, and heroism and high motivation of the defending forces can only result in defeat,” Navalny tweeted.

Navalny said that the borders of both Ukraine and Russia had been “internationally recognized and defined in 1991,” adding that there was "nothing to discuss here," despite the fact that he and his team have remained ambiguous about their position on the return of annexed Crimea to Ukraine.