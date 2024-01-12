Pardoned Russian Killer Slain Fighting in Ukraine – Mediazona

A Russian serial killer pardoned by President Vladimir Putin in exchange for fighting in Ukraine was killed on the front lines, the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

Denis Zubov, 41, from the southern Russian city of Volgograd, was sentenced to 21 years in a maximum-security colony in 2017 for the murders of three people. According to Russian media, Zubov cut off his victims’ body parts in an attempt to portray the killings as the work of a serial killer and confuse investigators.

Zubov was sent to Ukraine after being recruited from prison and killed in April 2023, Mediazona said. According to journalists, he was pardoned by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

“Judging by the date on the tombstone — April 20, 2023 — he could have been killed near Bakhmut, like most of the prisoners recruited by the Wagner private military company,” Mediazona said.

Russia launched a prisoner recruitment campaign in the summer of 2022, spearheaded by the Wagner mercenary group, to replenish its military presence in Ukraine. In exchange for military service in Ukraine, prisoners are promised to be pardoned and their criminal records expunged.