Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pardoned Russian Killer Slain Fighting in Ukraine – Mediazona

Denis Zubov. Denis Zubov / Ok.ru

A Russian serial killer pardoned by President Vladimir Putin in exchange for fighting in Ukraine was killed on the front lines, the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

Denis Zubov, 41, from the southern Russian city of Volgograd, was sentenced to 21 years in a maximum-security colony in 2017 for the murders of three people. According to Russian media, Zubov cut off his victims’ body parts in an attempt to portray the killings as the work of a serial killer and confuse investigators.

Zubov was sent to Ukraine after being recruited from prison and killed in April 2023, Mediazona said. According to journalists, he was pardoned by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

“Judging by the date on the tombstone — April 20, 2023 — he could have been killed near Bakhmut, like most of the prisoners recruited by the Wagner private military company,” Mediazona said.

Russia launched a prisoner recruitment campaign in the summer of 2022, spearheaded by the Wagner mercenary group, to replenish its military presence in Ukraine. In exchange for military service in Ukraine, prisoners are promised to be pardoned and their criminal records expunged. 

Last year, Russian media reported several cases of convicts who committed serious crimes being released after fighting at the frontline.

Nikolai Ogolobyak, who was sentenced to 20 years for the ritualistic murder of a group of teenagers in 2008, was freed seven years early in November 2023 after serving with the Russian army for six months in Ukraine.

Murderer and cannibal Denis Gorin, 44, from the Sakhalin region, was sent to Ukraine from prison, where he was sentenced to 22 years in a special-regime prison colony for a 2018 murder. Russian media reported in November that Gorin was recovering at a hospital in the Far East.

And in the Primorye region, Maxim Volkovoy, a convicted murderer who was released seven years early after fighting in Ukraine, was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing a drinking companion who reportedly criticized the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine, the Ostorozhno Novosti news channel reported Friday.

The Kremlin has acknowledged the use of prisoner recruits to fight in the conflict but said convicts could “atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood.”

Read more about: Ukraine war , Prison

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

no conditional release

Russian Prisoners Increasingly Denied Parole Amid War Recruitment Efforts

Only 39% of prisoners who applied for parole were granted it in 2022, one of the lowest rates in two decades. 
2 Min read
convict soldiers

Putin Personally Pardons Russian Prisoners Who Fight in Ukraine

A closed police database lists at least two convicts who were pardoned by Putin last summer, a prominent journalist said.
2 Min read
convict warfare

Wagner Boss Says Ended Prisoner Recruitment for Ukraine Fight

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has halted its recruitment of prisoners to join the fight in Ukraine, the head of the notorious paramilitary outfit ...
new enlistments

Russia Recruits Prisoners En Masse for Ukraine Deployment – NGO

The report comes as Russia's military seeks to shore up its depleted forces four months after the start of the war.