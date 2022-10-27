‘There’s No Way Back’: Wagner Group Looks to Russia's Jails to Bolster Ukraine Force

Andrei had been serving his second prison term in St. Petersburg for car theft when he was released and sent to the frontline in Ukraine. The 22-year-old is one of the thousands of Russian inmates believed to have been recruited to fight in the war by Russia’s notorious Wagner group, being offered a reduced sentence in return – but his relatives claim he was sent to fight against his will. “The conditions in prison were horrible, but Andrei reassured me earlier that he wouldn’t go anywhere — that he’s a thief, not a murderer,” his aunt Yana told The Moscow Times. “He was not interested in politics and Ukraine, he said that he wanted to live for himself and wouldn’t die for others' interests,” said Yana, who declined to provide her last name over fears for her safety. Since late June, a growing number of reports have emerged of Russian prisoners — including murderers, rapists and even a convicted cannibal — being illegally recruited by Wagner to fight in Ukraine in a bid to solve Moscow’s manpower shortage.

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Simultaneously, the Wagner group, run by the Kremlin-linked magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been growing increasingly visible after years of operating in the shadows as a secret military force. Several videos filmed in prisons and posted on social media in recent months have shown a man closely resembling Prigozhin attempting to recruit inmates by promising them their release in exchange for a six-month tour of duty in Ukraine. Despite the risk of being killed and the harsh conditions — “no one falls back, no one retreats, no one surrenders” — Wagner, which is technically illegal under Russian law, has recruited 20,000 inmates in Russia to date, according to Olga Romanova, the head of prison-monitoring NGO Russia Behind Bars. “If you go with us, there’s no way back. No one will return to prison,” Prigozhin can be seen telling inmates in a video taken just weeks after he finally admitted to founding Wagner in 2014, following years of denial.

“Obviously if I was an inmate, I could only dream of joining this friendly team, of having a chance to not only atone for your homeland, but to repay the debt fully,” he said in a statement last month. While prisoners were attracted by potential pardons, they were also promised monthly payments ranging from 100,000 ($1,628) to 200,000 rubles ($3,256), Romanova said. “Of course, they want freedom. Any place in the world is better than a Russian prison,” Romanova told The Moscow Times. Russian law does not allow prisoners to be released in exchange for military or mercenary service. But the Prigozhin-linked media outlet RIA FAN published a video this month in which former convicts were shown being granted pardons after being injured “in the fighting.” Also this month, Russian lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow prisoners enlisting to fight in Ukraine to have their sentences commuted. On Thursday, Russia’s lower house of parliament approved legislation allowing the recruitment of those who had an unexpunged or outstanding conviction, including those who committed a serious crime. Despite Russia's "partial" mobilization last month aiming to shore up the military's manpower, the Defense Ministry also appears to have been recruiting convicts jointly with Wagner since that time, the independent iStories media outlet reported. One Russian woman told iStories that the ministry recruited her relative to the war while he was serving his prison term in the southern Stavropol region. “Wagner was created by the Defense Ministry in collaboration with Prigozhin,” former Wagner fighter Marat Gabidullin told The Moscow Times.

news Video Shows Prigozhin Recruiting Russian Prisoners for Ukraine Fight Read more