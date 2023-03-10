Russia's Wagner Group Opens Dozens of Recruitment Centers

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the opening of Wagner recruitment centers in dozens of cities across Russia on Friday.

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's year-long invasion. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

"Recruitment centers for PMC Wagner have opened in 42 Russian cities," Prigozhin said in a statement, referring to his private military company.

Fighters would be recruited from sports centers and martial arts clubs, Prigozhin added.

"Despite the colossal resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces, we will move forward," the 61-year-old pro-Kremlin businessman said.