Prigozhin Welcomes Wagner Deserter’s Gruesome Sledgehammer Killing

The Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group’s influential leader has voiced approval for the brutal killing of a recruit who deserted in Ukraine.

In footage published over the weekend, the man, who identifies himself as Yevgeny Nuzhin, says he surrendered to Ukrainian troops in early September but was kidnapped from the streets of Kyiv on Friday. The gruesome video then shows Nuzhin, 55, being bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer by a Wagner fighter.

“Nuzhin betrayed his people, betrayed his comrades,” Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said through his press service Sunday.

“He wasn’t taken prisoner and didn’t surrender but planned his escape,” Prigozhin added.

Nuzhin has been identified as a convicted murderer who signed up with Wagner as part of Prigozhin’s recent prison recruitment drive, which promised convicts amnesty for fighting in Ukraine but threatened them with death if they deserted.

Ukrainian forces in September released footage of Nuzhin that shows him describing poor conditions within Wagner and the Russian army.

Unconfirmed reports said he had been part of a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.