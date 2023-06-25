Wagner Halts Revolt But Putin Seen as Weakened

Wagner mercenaries were headed back to base on Sunday after Russia's President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile in Belarus. The agreement ended the immediate threat that Yevgeny Prigozhin's private army could storm Moscow, but analysts said Wagner's revolt had exposed Putin's rule as more fragile than had been thought. "Anti-terror" security measures were still in place in Moscow on Sunday, although fewer police were visible and passers-by said they were unconcerned, despite Prigozhin's exact whereabouts remaining unclear. He was last seen late Saturday in an SUV leaving Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters, to the cheers of a group of young civilian bystanders, who came to shake his hand through the car window. Trucks carrying armored vehicles with fighters on them followed his car. His troops had left the Rostov military headquarters, and authorities in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions northwards to Moscow said more forward Wagner units had also turned back.

There were reports that Wagner fighters had come as close as 400 kilometers from Moscow, while Prigozhin himself claimed that "in 24 hours we got 200 kilometers from Moscow." His long-standing feud with military top brass over the conduct of the Russian operation in Ukraine boiled over on Saturday, when Wagner forces seized the Rostov base and advanced towards the capital. Putin denounced the action as treason and vowed to punish the perpetrators, accusing them of pushing Russia to the brink of civil war — only to then accept a rapidly cobbled-together agreement to avert Moscow's most serious security crisis in decades. 'Russian blood' Within hours of Prigozhin's surprise announcement that his forces would return to base to avoid "spilling Russian blood," the Kremlin said Putin's former ally would leave for Belarus. Russia would drop the "armed rebellion" charges against Prigozhin and not prosecute Wagner troops, it said. Ukraine reveled in the chaos, stepping up its own counter-offensive against Russian forces in the country and mocking Putin's apparent humiliation. Analysts also said the deal had exposed weakness in the Russian president's grip on power. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he had negotiated the truce with Prigozhin. Moscow thanked him, but observers noted that an intervention by Lukashenko, usually seen as Putin's junior partner, was itself an embarrassment. Little is known about the deal, with Minsk saying simply that "negotiations continued throughout the day."