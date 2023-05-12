Wagner Chief Says Russian Army 'Fleeing' Near Bakhmut

The head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said Moscow's conventional army was leaving its positions near the eastern Ukraine hotspot town of Bakhmut.

His comments came just after Russia's Defense Ministry announced it had redeployed forces around to take up stronger defensive positions north of Bakhmut.

"This is not called regrouping, this is fleeing," Prigozhin said in an audio statement posted on social media.

In a separate video message, Prigozhin said the Defense Ministry units "simply went fleeing" from positions around north and south of the city.

"The flanks are failing. The front is collapsing," the Kremlin ally said.

He said Ukrainian forces had captured positions at a reservoir and on tactical heights around Bakhmut.