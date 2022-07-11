Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Recruits Prisoners En Masse for Ukraine Deployment – NGO

Andrey Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Prisoners with combat experience across Russia are being recruited en masse to fight in Ukraine, the Gulagu.net prisoner's rights group has reported.

Representatives from the Kremlin-linked Wagner private military contractor and Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are reportedly offering convicts deployment or work on restoring and demining occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Gulagu.net, the recruitment campaigns took place recently at penal colonies in Russian cities including St. Petersburg, Tver, Ryazan and Smolensk, as well as Rostov, Voronezh and Lipetsk.

Around 300 prisoners in southern Russia’s republic of Adygeya had allegedly agreed to join the Russian forces in Ukraine.

An expletive-laden video from Adygeya published by Gulagu.net on Sunday showed convicts loitering around the prison yard ahead of what its authors said were talks with Wagner.

Gulagu.net reported Saturday that 10 prisoners had been recruited from a Nizhny Novgorod penal colony last week.

On Monday, it reported that another 60 prisoners from a different Nizhny Novgorod penal colony had agreed to sign military contracts.

Gulagu.net said it obtained the information from relatives and prisoners who had reached out to the NGO themselves via its hotline.

The NGO's report corroborates independent media investigations detailing Wagner recruiters offering high salaries and compensation to their families in case of their deaths.

The unconventional recruitment drive appears to be an attempt by the Russian military to replace its forces that have been depleted by four months of war in Ukraine.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Prison

Read more

Prisoners of War

UK Fighter Captured by Pro-Russian Separatists in Ukraine

Russia claimed this week that it had killed "hundreds" of foreign fighters in Ukraine.
‘Enormous destruction’

‘Fierce Battle' in Key East Ukraine City Largely Under Russian Control — Zelensky

Luhansk’s governor accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting Lysychansk’s hospitals and humanitarian aid distribution centers.
crackdown on dissent

Russia Court Orders Arrest of Critical Sci-Fi Writer

Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of Metro 2033, a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, faces up to 10 years in prison.
Prison

Russia’s Top Court Says Boss’s Orders Don’t Justify Prison Torture

A series of abuse scandals rocked the national penitentiary system earlier this year.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.