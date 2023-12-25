IK-3: What We Know About Navalny's New Prison Facility in the Arctic

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been located at a prison colony in Russia’s Arctic, his team said Monday, ending a frantic three-week search for the opposition figure’s whereabouts.

Navalny’s spokeswoman said he had been found at the IK-3 prison colony in Kharp, a settlement in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov called IK-3, which was founded in 1961 on the site of a former Soviet gulag forced labor camp, “one of the most northern and remote” prison colonies in Russia.

Navalny’s team and activists linked his transfer to the upcoming presidential elections in March in which President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win re-election, describing it as an attempt to “isolate” the opposition politician.

‘Impossible to escape’

“The conditions [in special-regime colonies] are quite terrible, it is clear that this is detention in maximum isolation,” human rights defender Igor Kalyapin told The Moscow Times. “I think that Navalny was sent so far precisely in order to ensure this maximum possible physical isolation, so even taking a trip there would be a problem.”

IK-3 is known for holding Platon Lebedev, a one-time business partner of exiled former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in the 2000s. Lebedev was convicted of tax evasion, money laundering and fraud in what he and his supporters maintained was a politically motivated case.

“IK-3 has always functioned as a colony for especially dangerous repeat offenders,” Russian journalist Leonid Nikitinsky, who visited Kharp in 2006, said in an article for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, adding that the area sees harsh weather conditions.