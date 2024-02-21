In Photos: The Remote Arctic Settlement Where Alexei Navalny Spent His Final Weeks
The late opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent his final weeks in the IK-3 prison colony (also known as Polar Wolf) in the town of Kharp, some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
He was transferred there in December from a prison in the Vladimir region in secret, with his whereabouts unknown for three weeks.
His allies said the transfer to IK-3 — the most restrictive type of prison colony in the country — was an attempt to further disconnect Navalny from society as he served his 19-year sentence.
The Moscow Times traveled to Kharp to photograph the remote town where IK-3 is located:
