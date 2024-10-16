2 Russians Appear in Polish Court Over Wagner ‘Propaganda’

Two Russian men arrested in Poland on espionage charges went on trial Wednesday for allegedly distributing leaflets and stickers promoting the Wagner mercenary group, a Polish court said.
The pair, identified by Polish counterintelligence as Alexei T. and Andrei G., were detained in August 2023 for distributing leaflets about the Wagner Group in the cities of Warsaw and Krakow. The leaflets contained links to "recruitment websites" for the notorious mercenary outfit.
Wagner was disbanded and reorganized after its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash last year following an aborted mutiny in Russia.
The two Russian men appeared in a Krakow court on Wednesday, its spokeswoman told AFP. They face up to 10 years in prison on espionage charges.
Local media also reported that the pair had distributed stickers promoting Wagner, featuring the phrase “We are here. Join us,” as well as a QR code directing people to a Russian website about the mercenary group.
“The Russians had more than 3,000 propaganda leaflets on them promoting the Wagner group. The material was given to them in Moscow,” Poland's counterintelligence agency said in August 2023.
The men were set to receive “up to 500,000 rubles” ($5,000) for their activities, Polish authorities said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.