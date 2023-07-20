Belarus Holds Training Drills With Wagner Mercenaries 

The armed forces of Belarus on Thursday began the first publicly known training drills with Russia’s exiled Wagner fighters.

Video shared by the Belarusian Defense Ministry showed members of its Special Operations Forces and masked men in military fatigues with Wagner patches performing combat tasks at a training facility.

“We’re trying to absorb everything like a sponge, to analyze and deploy [Wagner’s training] in practice in the future,” an unnamed Belarusian soldier was quoted as saying in a Defense Ministry statement.

The four-day exercises are taking place at military training grounds in Brest, around three kilometers from Belarus’ western border with Poland, a member of both NATO and the EU.