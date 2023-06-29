Poland Bolsters Border Defense as Wagner Settles in Nearby Belarus

Poland will strengthen its eastern border with neighboring Belarus as Wagner Group mercenaries relocate to the Moscow-allied country following their failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, Polish officials said Wednesday.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Wagner’s expected move to Belarus was “a new and much more difficult stage of [Russia’s] hybrid war,” according to the broadcaster TVN24.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed this week that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Minsk as part of a deal to stop the private military outfit’s march on Moscow.

Multiple unconfirmed reports suggest that construction is underway in central Belarus for a camp that is said to be intended to accommodate thousands of Wagner fighters.