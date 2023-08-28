Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland and Baltic States Ask Belarus to Expel Wagner Fighters

By AFP
A Wagner camp in Belarus. Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Poland and the Baltic states on Monday asked Minsk to expel the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose fighters have been stationed in Belarus since failing to overthrow the military leadership in Moscow.

"We have asked the regime [of Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said after meeting his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Warsaw says thousands of Wagner fighters are currently stationed in Belarus, which borders Russia, Ukraine and Poland.

Lukashenko recently said he would keep some 10,000 Wagner troops in the country.

"Thousands, some of whom are criminals freed from Russian prisons in return for a promise to fight in Ukraine, are deeply demoralized and accused of crimes against humanity," Kaminski said.

"It's a major group, capable of anything," he said, warning Belarus that Poland would shut its frontier with the country in case of a "critical border incident."

The three countries also asked Belarus to "immediately send illegal migrants from the border region back to their home countries."

Warsaw has accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a new migration influx into the European Union in order to destabilize the region.

According to the Polish border guard, 19,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland from Belarus so far this year, compared to 16,000 during all of 2022.

Read more about: Belarus , Wagner , Poland , Baltics

Read more

joint exercises

Belarus Holds Training Drills With Wagner Mercenaries 

The four-day exercises are taking place at military training grounds in Brest, around three kilometers from Belarus’ western border with Poland.
1 Min read
Mercenary Migration

'Several Hundred' Wagner Fighters Arrive to Belarus

Ukrainian and Polish authorities confirmed that "several hundred" of the fighters had arrived in Belarus as part of an agreement with the Kremlin.
1 Min read
Security risks

Poland Bolsters Border Defense as Wagner Settles in Nearby Belarus

Polish officials said they would introduce “both short-term and permanent” reinforcements along Poland's eastern border with Moscow-allied Belarus...
1 Min read
'unacceptable' behavior

Russia Criticizes Polish Use of Tear Gas on Migrants

Polish forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus on Tuesday.