Norway Jails Ex-Wagner Commander for Beating Woman, Attacking Bartender

An ex-commander from Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway last year has been sentenced to 120 days in prison for beating a woman and assaulting a bartender, The Barents Observer reported Tuesday.

The Vestfold District Court in Norway found Andrei Medvedev guilty of beating his friend and assaulting a bartender who refused to serve him a drink. It was not immediately clear if Medvedev was in a relationship with the woman.

According to The Barents Observer, both crimes were committed late last year as Medvedev awaited an asylum request. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated when he threatened the bartender with a knife, while that same night, he beat his friend because he was upset that she was talking on the phone with someone.

“Medvedev pushed [the woman] onto the bed, spat in her face several times, held her on the bed and hit her hard in the face with his palm and fist several times,” the judge was quoted as saying by The Barents Observer.