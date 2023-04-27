Suspended Sentence for Alleged Wagner Deserter in Oslo

A Russian man claiming to be a deserter from the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group was handed a 14-day suspended sentence on Thursday for a street fight in central Oslo.

Oslo's district court however acquitted Andrei Medvedev, 26, of the more serious charge of assaulting police officers.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Medvedev pleaded guilty to participating in a brawl outside an Oslo bar and resisting arrest in February, and carrying an air gun three weeks later.

"I'm very ashamed," he told the court.

He had rejected the charge of assaulting police officers — whom he kicked when he was brought to the police station, according to the prosecution — an offense that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.