Wagner Deserter Arrested in Norway

A man claiming to be a former member of Russian mercenary group Wagner, who fled to Norway about 10 days ago, has been arrested for violating immigration law, police said Monday.

Wagner has not denied he worked for the controversial fighting force.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrei Medvedev crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in the far north in the early hours of Jan. 13 and sought asylum in the Scandinavian country.

His lawyer told AFP last week he was "willing to speak about his experiences in the Wagner Group to people who are investigating war crimes."

The man says he fought in Ukraine as a member of Wagner for four months before deserting in November when the paramilitary organization led by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly extended his contract against his will.