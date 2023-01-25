Norwegian Police to Release Russian Wagner Deserter

The Norwegian police are planning to release a former member of the Russian mercenary group Wagner who was arrested for entering the country illegally after he fled Russia earlier this month, the National Police Immigration Service told local media on Wednesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrei Medvedev made a dramatic run for it across the Arctic border between the two countries in the early hours of Jan. 13, before seeking asylum in the Scandinavian country.

His lawyer told AFP last week that he was "willing to speak about his experiences in the Wagner Group to people who are investigating war crimes."

Jon Andreas Johansen of the National Police Immigration Service said that the release was planned as "the conditions for further detention … are no longer present."

During his detention, Medvedev applied for asylum in Norway, according to local media.