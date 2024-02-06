Norway Denies Asylum To Alleged Wagner Deserter

Norway has rejected an asylum application from a man claiming to have deserted Russian mercenary group Wagner and fled to the country, his lawyer told a Norwegian newspaper on Tuesday.

Andrei Medvedev, 27, alleges he fought in Ukraine as a member of Wagner for four months before deserting.

He sought asylum after fleeing to Norway in January 2023.

Medvedev claimed to have crossed the Russian-Norwegian border under dramatic circumstances, having to dash across the frozen Pasvik River in Norway's far north while being chased by dogs and Russian border guards who allegedly fired at him.

Questions remain about his past and his escape, however, with some experts arguing he could not have crossed the heavily guarded border without assistance.

A potentially valuable witness in shedding light on the Wagner Group's reported brutality in Ukraine, Medvedev has had several run-ins with Norwegian authorities since arriving.