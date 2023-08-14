Support The Moscow Times!
Poland Detains Russians Distributing Wagner Group 'Propaganda'

Polish Special Forces / Facebook

Poland has detained two Russian citizens for "distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group" in the cities of Warsaw and Krakow, the Polish interior minister said Monday.

"Both were charged with... espionage and arrested," Mariusz Kaminski said on social media without providing further details about the detained men.

Poland has recently warned of possible provocations coming from the Wagner mercenary group, currently based in neighboring Belarus, and said it would respond by increasing the number of troops at the border between the two countries.

Polish media last week reported that cities in Poland had seen the appearance of stickers with the Wagner logo and inscriptions in English reading "We are here join us," as well as QR codes redirecting to a Russian website about the mercenary group.

According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the stickers were reported to the police by residents in Krakow and Warsaw.

The interior ministry did not specify if the arrests were made in connection with the distribution of the stickers.

